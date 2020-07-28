INNISFIL, ONT. -- It's been nearly a year since baseball players in Innisfil have been able to round the bases, but the league and its players are ready to get back at it, safely.

"The town has just approved our permit applications, so the kids will be able to practice on rep and select teams," explained Innisfil Minor Baseball Association's Nicole Bhatia-Fellman.

But baseball practice has drastically changed since the pandemic.

Players can't share bats or high-five each other.

They also have to bring their own chairs so that everyone can remain six feet apart.

The Barrie Soccer Club welcomed back players last week and has its own set of safety measures.

"We do a trace log. So we record everybody who comes here, how they were feeling, who dropped them off... we do that daily," said Barrie Soccer Club's Mark Cristante.

And each player has to shower before and after each game or practice.

In Orillia, hockey players have laced up and are back on the ice, but there are plenty of changes there too.

The single 'A' rep team won't be travelling and will train and play within itself.

House league teams will drop to four on four.

Orillia Minor Hockey president Randy Gardy said there would be fewer players on each team, with more teams in the league, and players have to arrive ready to play. "There will be no dressing rooms unless somebody tells us different. You'll come to the rink dressed, and we'll have to adhere to social distancing, even on the bench."

Local hockey in Orillia is waiting for approval from the city, the health unit and the province. If it gets the green light, staff hope to have kids playing in September.

As for baseball in Innisfil, the league hopes to get kids back on the field as early as next month.