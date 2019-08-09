

CTV Barrie





A Huntsville officer will not face charges for injuring a man during an arrest last year.

Ontario's watchdog investigated the incident that occurred on July 16, 2018, and concluded there are "no reasonable grounds" to charge the officer.

RELATED: SIU investigating Huntsville incident

Police say the 69-year-old suspect resisted arrest after being accused of assault, prompting civilians to jump in to help the officer detain the man.

He suffered three rib fractures, some scrapes and soft tissue injuries during the process.

The Interim Director of the SIU, Joseph Martino, stated in his report, "there was ample evidence that the complainant resisted throughout his arrest, and at no point was the complainant punched, kneed or kicked."

The report found that the force used by the officer was appropriate, given the resistance from the suspect.