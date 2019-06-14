Featured
No GO train service on Barrie line this weekend
GO Transit has shut down part of its Lakeshore West rail line due to what it calls a 'trespasser fatality.'
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, June 14, 2019 6:03PM EDT
There will be no GO train service this weekend on the Barrie line.
Buses will replace train service this weekend, but Metrolinx says riders need to check the schedule because the buses will not make all the regular train stops.
The disruption in service on Saturday and Sunday is so crews can replace ageing track infrastructure and prepare for more trains on the Barrie line in the future.
