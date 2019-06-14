

CTV Barrie





There will be no GO train service this weekend on the Barrie line.

Buses will replace train service this weekend, but Metrolinx says riders need to check the schedule because the buses will not make all the regular train stops.

The disruption in service on Saturday and Sunday is so crews can replace ageing track infrastructure and prepare for more trains on the Barrie line in the future.

