BARRIE -- The storm that rolled through the region on Sunday evening packed strong winds, dark, ominous clouds and torrential rain prompting a tornado watch from Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Gerald Cheng says no actual funnel clouds were recorded, just some "strange weather" and lots of rain.

"Over the past 24 hours, a volunteer observer reported that approximately 65 millimetres of heavy rain had fallen in the Barrie area," reported Cheng.

Despite the raging storm, there were no reports of any damage or power outages in the region.

However, the storm did cause extensive flooding on a section of Dunlop Street in Barrie.

City crews used barriers to close the road in front of the former Barrie Central Collegiate between High Street and Eccles Street for most of the night.

The road has since reopened.