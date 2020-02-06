BARRIE -- Thousands of elementary students are out of the classroom, some for the second time this week, as Ontario's public elementary teachers, occasional teachers, and support personnel hit the picket lines today.

The province-wide walkouts are the latest in a series of job actions meant to pressure the Ford government during tense contract negotiations.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) is ramping up the rotating strike action, targeting every school board with one-day walkouts every week along with province-wide strikes each week.

ETFO holding walkouts in the SCDSB Feb. 11 and 13.



Education Minister Stephen Lecce responded on Thursday, stating in part, "Our government has put forward reasonable proposals at the negotiating table, including a commitment to maintain full-day kindergarten," adding, "We firmly believe students should be in class, and we continue to stand ready to negotiate and reach a deal Ontario students deserve."

Meanwhile, Union President Sam Hammond says the union was close to a deal last week when the government suddenly brought forward new proposals.

"We have to question what the government's motivation was when it abruptly changed its tactics at the last minute. Rather than 'keep kids in the classroom,' which Education Minister Stephen Lecce says is his goal, this government is deliberately creating chaos in our education system."

As of Thursday, no new bargaining dates are scheduled.

All four major teachers' unions have been without contracts since Aug. 31, and bargaining is only ongoing with the union representing French teachers.

High school teachers have not been back to the bargaining table with the government since Dec. 16, and English Catholic teachers had one day of negotiations Monday after talks broke off last month, but nothing further is scheduled.

The main sticking points remain to be an increase in class-size and mandatory online courses.

- With files from The Canadian Press