

CTV Barrie





The Special Investigations Unit has made a decision regarding an investigation after a man suffered a head injury during an arrest in Orillia last year.

The SIU says a 28-year-old man entered the OPP detachment around 7:30 p.m. on January 2, 2018, and officers found there were outstanding warrants for his arrest.

During their attempt to arrest him, a struggle broke out, and officers used a Taser on the man.

He was taken to hospital and diagnosed with a head injury.

The Special Investigations Unit was called and have determined no charges will be laid.