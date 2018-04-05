

CTV Barrie





No charges have been laid in connection with a series of collisions involving at least 36 vehicles on Highway 400 in Barrie.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says officers are still speaking with drivers who were involved in the multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon.

He also says the four people who were taken to hospital with minor injuries were treated and released.

A series of collisions closed the southbound lanes of the highway between Duckworth Street and Bayfield Street for several hours.

Several drivers involved in the crash told CTV News that there were whiteout conditions prior to the collisions.

Investigators have said that poor weather conditions were likely a factor.