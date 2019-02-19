

CTV Barrie





Grey County OPP says that a multi-vehicle collision in Grey County on Friday that involved 10 vehicles was caused by a vehicle being rear-ended during a severe white-out.

According to police, the vehicle was travelling south on Grey Road 14 when it was hit from behind, and another eight vehicles became involved during the horrible weather conditions.

Three people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police say no charges will be laid.