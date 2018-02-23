

CTV Barrie





Police now say two teenagers haven’t been charged after they allegedly posted an image on social media with what appeared to be a gun.

South Simcoe Police received a call on Friday morning about the post made on Snapchat. Investigators say the teens were holding what appeared to be a gun. The caption on the post contained a message about going to school.

Officers were able to identify the students with help from the Simcoe County District School Board.

Police said they worked with the school board on the investigation. The two 14 year olds are not being charged.

Police say the weapon seen in the post wasn’t real.

Investigators say there was never an immediate threat to any students.