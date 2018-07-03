

Provincial police continue to investigate a three-vehicle crash that happened in Clearview Township Sunday night.

It happened at County Road 9 at Centre Line Road just after 7 pm.

Fire officials say it involved a truck carrying a horse trailer, a mini-van and a car. Simcoe County Paramedics say they transported nine people to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two horses in the horse trailer were treated on Sunday and fire officials said they appeared to be okay.

