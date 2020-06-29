BARRIE, ONT. -- Lifejackets made all the difference as nine shivering people were rescued after their boat sank to the bottom of Lake Simcoe.

The group spent more than an hour in cold water Sunday before other boaters and police were able to pull them to safety.

Police say nine adults set out from the Barrie Marina on a 25-foot bowrider earlier in the day and hit engine trouble. Then the boat started filling with water. Everyone aboard pulled on a lifejacket. In a flash, the boat was gone.

The boat`s owner was able to call 911 but had a hard time explaining where he was. It meant marine units from South Simcoe, York Region, Barrie, the OPP and Rama Fire and Rescue all rushed to the water.

Paramedics onshore checked out all the people who`d been in the water and determined everyone was okay.