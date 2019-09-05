

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





It was a tragic Labour Day weekend on the roads. Provincial police say that over the three-days there were nine fatalities.

Seven people were killed in six separate road collisions, and two others died in an off-road incident. Police say one of those victims was not wearing a helmet.

Officers laid 5,021 speeding charges, 263 distracted driving charges and 174 stunt driving charges during their weekend safety blitz.

As of Jan. 1, 2019, harsher penalties for distracted driving came into effect across the province.

If convicted of texting and driving, motorists will face a licence suspension of three-days, three-demerit points, plus a maximum hefty fine of $1,000.