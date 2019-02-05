Featured
Nine people charged following drug raid in Parry Sound
An off-duty OPP officer assisted in the arrest of a suspected impaired driver on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 12:24PM EST
Five Parry Sound women are among nine people facing several charges following a drug search warrant in Parry Sound late last month.
Several police units seized cocaine, crack, Xanax, liquid codeine, an unknown substance with a street value of $12-thousand.
Officers also found a homemade firearm and $1,800 in cash from the William Street location on January 29.
The accused are scheduled to appear in a Parry Sound court to face the drug-related charges later this month.