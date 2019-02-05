

CTV Barrie





Five Parry Sound women are among nine people facing several charges following a drug search warrant in Parry Sound late last month.

Several police units seized cocaine, crack, Xanax, liquid codeine, an unknown substance with a street value of $12-thousand.

Officers also found a homemade firearm and $1,800 in cash from the William Street location on January 29.

The accused are scheduled to appear in a Parry Sound court to face the drug-related charges later this month.