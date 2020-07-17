BARRIE, ONT. -- Nine new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday locally, eight of which are in Barrie, and one in Oro-Medonte.

The new cases are people under the age of 65, including one boy and two girls, all under the age of 18.

Stage 3 of Ontario's reopening plan begins in Simcoe Muskoka today, and much of the province.

This means restaurants, gyms, theatres and casinos are allowed to welcome patrons back indoors.

The province excluded the greater Toronto and Hamilton areas, the Niagara region and Windsor-Essex from moving into this next stage.

On Friday, the province reported 111 new cases of COVID-19, with nine new deaths related to the virus.

To find an assessment centre near you, click here.