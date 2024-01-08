BARRIE
    Newmarket woman missing nearly a week has been found dead

    Police say a vulnerable woman missing since mid-last week has been found dead.

    According to investigators with the York Regional Police #1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau, 58-year-old Michelle Souray's body was found in Markham on Tuesday, one day after police issued an appeal for help locating her.

    They said her family was concerned for her well-being after not being able to contact her since her disappearance on January 3.

    While officials aren't providing any details surrounding her death, they say it is not considered suspicious.

    Police encourage anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7140 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

