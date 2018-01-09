

Adam Ward, CTV Barrie





A Newmarket woman has died after a two-vehicle crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

A SUV and a car collided on Stouffville Road at Highway 404 on Monday, at around 2:45 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, a 29-year-old Newmarket woman, was rushed to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old man, was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police are hoping to speak with anyone who may have dashcam footage of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.