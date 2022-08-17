Newmarket, Ont. man accused in young mother's death remains on the run

The 23-year-old man accused of shooting a young mother in Newmarket is still on the run three weeks after her death as the woman's former partner urges the public to help track the man responsible down.

"This guy really needs to be caught and put to justice," Craig McCoy said in a video post.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Alexander Jolly, wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Nicole Mercer.

Police say officers found Mercer, 22, suffering critical injuries in the early morning hours on July 29 outside a home on Prospect Street. She was pronounced dead in the hospital, having suffered a gunshot wound.

"Her life had to be taken away, way too soon," McCoy said. "Her son hurts every day about it."

Mercer and McCoy share a child. The boy lost his mother before his fifth birthday, leaving her family in shock while police urge Jolly to surrender.

"What we are asking is for him to seek legal counsel. Turn himself in," said York Regional Police Const. Amy Boudreau.

In 2018, Jolly was wanted by police following an armed robbery in Newmarket.

Jolly and another suspect were accused of approaching a victim on bicycles with their faces covered, demanding his backpack. Police say the victim tried to run away, and one of the suspects pulled a knife, cutting the victim's hand.

At that time, police posted to social media that Jolly was "one of two men that robbed an 18yr-old." At 19, he faced charges including robbery and assault with a weapon.

Now 23 years old, he is wanted again, this time in connection with a homicide investigation.

"I don't think it's fair he is out there living his life right now," McCoy said.

"Any time there's a loss of life like this, it affects many people, and we're going to do our best to continue to keep trying to locate him to bring justice to the family," Boudreau added.

Jolly is six feet two inches tall with a thin build, fair complexion, straight brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are looking for Alexander Jolly 23, of Newmarket. (SUBMITTED YORK REGIONAL POLICE)

He is considered armed and dangerous and, if seen, should not be approached.

Police encourage anyone with information on Jolly's whereabouts or the investigation to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865 or by email. Anonymous tips can be made with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.