BARRIE, ONT. -- A massage therapist has been arrested after a victim reported being sexually assaulted at a spa in Newmarket.

York Regional Police say the victim said she was assaulted during a scheduled session with a registered massage therapist at a spa on Main Street South on Saturday, Aug. 22.

The accused, 55-year-old Michel Sarkis of Whitchurch-Stouffville, faces one count of sexual assault.

Police are encouraging anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident.