Newmarket massage therapist charged with sexual assault
Published Friday, September 11, 2020 2:08PM EDT
BARRIE, ONT. -- A massage therapist has been arrested after a victim reported being sexually assaulted at a spa in Newmarket.
York Regional Police say the victim said she was assaulted during a scheduled session with a registered massage therapist at a spa on Main Street South on Saturday, Aug. 22.
The accused, 55-year-old Michel Sarkis of Whitchurch-Stouffville, faces one count of sexual assault.
Police are encouraging anyone who feels they may have been a victim of a sexual assault to come forward and report the incident.