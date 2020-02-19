Newmarket massage therapist charged with sexual assault
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 4:56PM EST
Handcuffs are picture above in this file photo.
TORONTO -- Police have arrested a 42-year-old massage therapist for allegedly sexually assaulting a female patient.
York Regional Police say they responded to a report of a sexual assault at a spa in Newmarket on February 14th.
They say they arrested and charged the man the same day.
Police say they want to make sure there are no other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.