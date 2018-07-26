

CTV Barrie





The owner of a marijuana dispensary in Newmarket is facing charges for the second time following a police investigation.

Last month, the owner of The Green Door Dispensary on Main Street was arrested and charged for allegedly trafficking marijuana.

Complaints from the community lead police back to the dispensary early in July where another search took place. Investigators say the owner was once again arrested and charged. Police say they also seized a quantity of marijuana.

The accused is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in Newmarket on Thursday.