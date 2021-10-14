Newmarket man scratches off $1,000 a week for life

Barrie -

A Newmarket resident says he can now retire after winning $1,000 a week for life with the Instant Cash For Life OLG lottery game.

Danial Gawlik, 66, says he purchased the winning scratch ticket while filling up with gas at Petro Canada on Yonge Street in Newmarket.

“After playing my ticket, I looked at it and thought my eyes weren’t working right!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

“I told my wife, and she said, ‘Oh my God!’ I don’t think she actually believes I won,” he laughed. “When she sees the $1,000 a week, she’ll believe it!”