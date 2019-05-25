

Aileen Doyle, CTV Barrie





Two Ontario men have embarked on a cross-country journey to raise awareness and funds for mental health research.

Liam hunt, of Newmarket and Ben Cowderoy, of Guelph, are on day one of the 4500-kilometre bike ride. The two cyclists left Newmarket on Saturday morning; passing through Barrie around 12:30 p.m.

"It’s just a really good personal challenge. At the end of a full day of cycling, you feel fantastic,” said Cowderoy from the waterfront near Barrie’s Spirit Catcher.

The ride is not just for pleasure. The two childhood friends are hoping to raise $25,000 for mental health research through their foundation, The Stratas Foundation.

“We think it's an important cause because it's something that's not only touched our lives but most of those who we know,” said Hunt.

This isn't the first time Cowderoy has made a cross-province trip.

A few years ago he biked from Guelph to Halifax to visit Hunt, who was studying in the Nova Scotia capital. On that trip, Cowderoy raised $10,000 for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Now Hunt is joining him on the journey.

“The first three days are completely planned, and beyond that, it's a day by day situation,” Cowderoy explained.

The two cyclists are hoping to reach Vancouver by August.

They have already raised $20,000 of their $25,000 goal, and are hoping to raise the next $5,000 during the ride.

If you would like to support their cause, you can do so here.