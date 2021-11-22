Newmarket man charged with stunt driving in Bradford

Barrie, Ont. -

Officers charged a Newmarket man with stunt driving, resulting in a suspended licence for one month.

South Simcoe Police say an officer on patrol in Bradford Monday morning clocked the vehicle travelling 142 kilometres an hour along Yonge Street, an 80 km/h zone.

Under the modified stunt driving legislation, the 43-year-old man's driver's licence was immediately suspended for 30 days, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

The increased penalties that took effect on Sept. 12 mean motorists caught travelling 40 km/h or more over the limit on a road with a speed limit under 80km/h will be charged with stunt driving.

Additionally, anyone clocked driving 50km/h or more over any speed limit will be charged with racing/stunt driving and have their licence immediately suspended.

Speeding isn't the only factor that could lead to a stunt driving charge.

Aggressive driving, tailgating, racing another vehicle, intentionally cutting off another car or preventing someone from passing will result in a stunt driving charge and immediate 30-day suspension.

Anyone charged with stunt driving will also have their vehicle promptly towed away to an impound yard for 14 days.