Newmarket man accused of violent sexual assault on senior

Police arrested a Newmarket man accused of a violent sexual assault on a senior.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Special Victims Unit say a 74-year-old woman was in her garage in Newmarket in the area of Davis Drive and Lewis Street when a man walked in and exposed himself Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the 23-year-old man then "violently attacked the victim and sexually assaulted her."

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say they were able to quickly identify the suspect and arrest him.

The accused, Yorcaef Rodriguez-Martinez, is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance in commission of offence, unlawfully in a dwelling house, and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the police at 1- 866-876-5423, ext. 7071, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.