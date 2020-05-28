BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police say a Newmarket man, who was stopped for suspected drunk driving, had a four-year-old child in the backseat.

Police received a concerned call about a possible impaired driver in the area of Yonge Street and St. John's Sideroad on Sunday night around 10:30.

Officers say the truck was swerving in and out of the lanes, nearly went into a ditch and stopped in the middle of an intersection.

According to police, when they tried to pull him over, the driver took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers caught up to the truck and placed the 34-year-old driver under arrest, and that's when they realized the little girl was inside the vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

Children's Aid was called, and the child's mother picked her up from the scene.

The driver is charged with impaired driving, refusing a breath test and flight from police.