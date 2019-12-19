BARRIE -- A 29-year-old man faces charges following an incident in Bradford that left a man with critical injuries on December 7th.

Police say the victim's pickup truck was at a stop sign heading north on Drury Street at Thomas Street when, for some reason, the 67-year-old got out of his truck.

The details aren't clear, but police say another person who was inside the vehicle drove over the man and took off.

After more than a week of appealing for help from the public, police arrested a Newmarket man.

He is charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of a collision, robbery, and operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Police claim the two men were not known to each other.

A spokesperson for South Simcoe Police says they describe it as a 'crime of opportunity' and an 'isolated incident.'

Andrea Pinheiro was out with her children at the time of the crash said she heard the revving of a vehicle and looked back and saw "the old man hanging, and then I saw him drop."

Police say the victim was dragged about 20 metres and remains in critical condition in a Toronto trauma centre.

The accused will be in a Barrie courtroom Thursday for a bail hearing.