Newmarket has a plan to turn a large chunk of property in the heart of the town into a New York icon.

The town wants to transform the 11.5 acre chunk of land at the corner of Mulock Drive and Yonge Street into a central park. The estimated price tag is $24 million.

The park would include walking paths, skating trails and sports facilities. The home on the property will also be included in the plan because it is a heritage site.

“We are paying for it through a 30 year debenture and the tax base will support that through roughly $47 for the average house in the Town of Newmarket for the whole 30-year period,” says CAO Bob Shelton.

Mayor Tony Van Bynen says the land is crucial to the town’s identity.

“We don't want the corridor to become an apartment corridor, a building corridor. What we do want is breathing space for people to enjoy each other,” he says.

The town still wants to hear from its residents. Van Bynen says he would like to see it up and running by 2020.