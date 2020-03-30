NEWMARKET -- The town of Newmarket has found a way to shed light on what feels like a very dark time, especially for the most vulnerable members in our communities.

Many meal programs and services that typically help put food on tables have closed or shut down amid the pandemic, leaving many unsure of where they will get their next meal.

But starting today, the town of Newmarket launched an initiative, in partnership with the local Pickle Barrel restaurant, to help those who need it most.

Pre-made meals are being handed out by city staff Monday to Friday at 11:30 a.m., right outside the municipal offices.

According to Newmarket Mayor John Taylor, this was a small way to help their community members during this time.

We want to make sure that those people who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness, have a place to go and get a meal when they need one," he says.

The town has also been working closely with closed meal services for guidance, as well as community shelters like Inn From the Cold.

The executive director of Inn from the Cold, Ann Watson, says this is something her clients can benefit from, especially during this time of uncertainty.

She says when services began to close, the homeless bore the brunt of the impact.

"Our clients at the shelter are becoming more and more food insecure, and really worried about where their next meal is going to come from."

Watson adds that as this virus continues to spread, her clientele is growing and including recently laid-off workers.

"Even in our shelter, we're seeing different groups of people coming and seeking shelter and a lot of it has to do with new realities."

Still, Watson feels that with this new initiative, it will provide ease and a bright spot over the next couple of weeks.

The mayor says the program will run until regular programs are back in service.