One person has been sent to hospital after an early morning fire in Newmarket.

Central York Fire Services (CYFS) responded to 840 Norwick Road shortly after 7:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Everyone made it out of the house. By the time crews arrived smoke and flames could be seen in the second story of the home.

One person was transported to hospital with burns to their hands and arms.

CYFS crews were able to fully extinguish the fire. Careless smoking is being blamed for starting the fire.