Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a Newmarket store at gunpoint.

York Regional Police say two men wearing masks entered a convenience store on Yonge Street and Davis Drive on Friday, at around 7 a.m.

Police say one of the men was armed with a handgun. The pair allegedly grabbed cash and fled the store in a black Honda Civic.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspects are described as black men, last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.