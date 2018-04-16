Featured
Newmarket convenience store robbed at gunpoint
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 5:16PM EDT
Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly robbed a Newmarket store at gunpoint.
York Regional Police say two men wearing masks entered a convenience store on Yonge Street and Davis Drive on Friday, at around 7 a.m.
Police say one of the men was armed with a handgun. The pair allegedly grabbed cash and fled the store in a black Honda Civic.
No one was injured during the robbery.
The suspects are described as black men, last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.