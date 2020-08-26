Advertisement
Newmarket bank robbery suspect wanted
Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020 5:07PM EDT
A York Regional Police badge is seen in this undated file image.
BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police are on the hunt for a bank robber in Newmarket.
According to police, the mask-wearing suspect walked into the bank on Tuesday afternoon and demanded cash.
The employee handed it over, and the man left. Police say no weapon was seen.
Investigators released images of the suspect with hopes someone might recognize him and contact the police.
