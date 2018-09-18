

CTV Barrie





A Newmarket man wanted in connection with an armed robbery has been arrested.

York Regional Police say Kevin Bishop, 19, was apprehended at the Bradford courthouse on Thursday, where he was appearing for another matter.

Bishop is facing a slew of charges, including robbery using a firearm, assault with a weapon, and uttering threats.

Police say a 17-year-old boy reported being robbed at gunpoint on Friday, September 14, shortly before 8 p.m. It happened in the Yonge and Mulock Drive area.

The teen says he was approached by the suspect, who demanded his belongings, and showed him a handgun.

The victim was not injured during the altercation.

Bishop made his first bail court appearance on Thursday. He's being held in custody until his next appearance before a judge on September 27.