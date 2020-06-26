BARRIE, ONT. -- The quick-thinking of some people in Innisfil helped to rescue a newborn baby left alone in a hot car.

Police said they were called to a parking lot on Innisfil Beach Road by citizens who spotted a baby inside the vehicle crying and appearing to be in distress.

According to police, a witness broke the window of the car to get the baby out.

Paramedics took the one-month-old boy to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

Police arrested a 40-year-old woman and charged her with failing to provide the necessities of life. Her name will not be released to protect the identity of the baby.

It is not known if the woman is the baby's mother.

Police allege the woman was shopping at the time.

South Simcoe Police remind everyone to never leave anyone, including a pet, inside a vehicle on a hot day.

Temperatures inside a vehicle can escalate quickly, resulting in a possibly deadly situation.