New Zealand man busted for burning rubber at Barrie intersection charged with impaired

Police say a man from New Zealand's reckless driving actions while stopped at a downtown Barrie intersection caught an officer's attention, leading to several charges.

Police say an officer patrolling downtown around 12:30 a.m. Thursday noticed a pickup truck accelerating "aggressively" in the intersection of Dunlop and Toronto streets.

They say the maneuver caused "an intense odour of burned rubber and white smoke."

According to the police report, the driver repeated the behaviour two more times before being stopped at Simcoe and Mulcaster streets.

Police say the accused showed "obvious signs of impairment" and was subsequently arrested.

The 27-year-old faces charges of impaired driving, dangerous operation, and performing a stunt in a motor vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act.