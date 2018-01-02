

For some local families the New Year marked a new addition to the family.

The first baby of 2018 in the region was born at Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital at 12:53 a.m.

Myles Coltman tipped the scale at eight pounds, fourteen ounces, and is the son to Kate and Stefan Coltman of Bracebridge.

Just a few minutes later in Alliston, Ava Lynne Vaughan arrived at 12:56 a.m. at Stevenson Memorial Hospital.

Proud parents are Samantha Hunter and Stephan Vaughan.

Ava was born two weeks early, weighing seven pounds and one ounce.

Aliyah Demers was the first baby born in 2018 at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital.

Aliyah arrived at 6:16 a.m. on Monday, January 1, 2018 weighing seven pounds and four ounces to parents Matthew Sturgess and Sasha Demers of Huntsville. A baby sister for nine-year-old Alexis.