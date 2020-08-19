KETTLEBY, ONT. -- As the opioid addiction crisis continues to tighten its grip on our region, a new facility to help women deal with addiction could soon be opening in Barrie.

"It's not just a 30-day model we offer," said Barrie City Councillor Natalie Harris. "We offer the immediate treatment, but it will also be like a traditional home into the community."

Plans for the facility have been in the works for roughly a year, but its location has yet to be determined.

A study by the health unit shows Barrie is leading the province in accidental opioid deaths, with 67 between 2017 and 2018.

"It's something that we need to keep our focus on, because a lot of things have changed now with COVID, with CERB being available. There're more funds that are available to people that do battle with addiction," Harris said.

Two million dollars has been raised through donations for the program, which will be based on a similar one at Kettleby Ranch.

Kettleby's director, Peter Brewitt, said the three-month abstinence-based program has a success rate of about 72 per cent.

"It's not just about drinking and drugging. It's about learning how to live so that when you stop drinking and drugging, you can stay stopped," Brewitt said.

The Barrie centre would have up to 10 beds, entirely funded by donation bins.

"It accommodates a number of things, but the big one is that's how we fund the program through the recycled clothing program. It also saves a couple of bucks for the cities that we have our place in because it reduces the amount of waste that goes out to our landfill," Brewitt added.

It's estimated the donation bins could save taxpayers $170,000 in landfill fees.

Brewitt said that last year it collected 2.5 million pounds of clothing.

Organizers hope to have the new Barrie facility up and running by early next year. Once operational, it will look into a community centre and program for men.