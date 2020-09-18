MIDLAND, ONT. -- The new Waypoint Wellness Hub opened its doors this week to serve Midland's youth and young adults.

The hub offers support for anyone between 12 and 25 who is struggling.

"It's a great spot for youth to get the supports that they need. Don't hesitate to reach out. Don't hesitate to call about something you might think isn't important or might not be able to get help with. Give them a call anyway," said Waypoint Communications Manager, Kristi Lalonde.

The new Midland hub is one of 10 youth wellness centres across the province offering a safe place to find help, talk and be heard.

"We really want to advocate for the youth, and we really want to make sure that the youth opinion and actual concerns that youth have is brought to the table," said 21-year-old youth ambassador Aaron Sanqui.

Because of the pandemic, help is temporarily available online only, but support is there for various issues, such as employment, mental health, and housing income strains.

"COVID is bringing a lot of struggles to the surface, and so we are getting calls from parents that are seeing the struggles in their young people," said Kelly McLaughlin, a Youth, Family and Community Engagement Lead.

The youth hub located at 287 Bayshore Drive in Midland, operates Monday to Friday. Online staff hope to open for in-person support soon.