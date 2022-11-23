New Wasaga Beach casino opens to eager gamblers

Eager gamblers flocked to the new casino in Wasaga Beach for the opening day.

The $34.4 million Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach opened its doors to guests Wednesday afternoon.

The casino on Lyons Court in the town's west end hosts 250 slots, electronic table games, and a restaurant and bar.

Mayor Brian Smith called the casino a great addition to the town, adding he hopes it drives tourism to the area.

The town will share revenue from the casino with Gateway Casinos and Entertainment, which the mayor said council would determine where to allocate those funds.