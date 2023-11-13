Advertisement
New volunteer firefighters are needed in Huntsville/Lake of Bays
The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department is seeking volunteer firefighters. (Credit/Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department Facebook page)
It's volunteer firefighter recruitment season in the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department.
In 2022, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to 810 dispatch calls.
"Volunteering as a firefighter is a great way to truly make a difference in your own life and the lives of others," said Deputy Fire Chief Paul Calleja. .
Perks to serving as a volunteer firefighter include:
- an hourly wage and compensation;
- the Volunteer Firefighter Tax Credit;
- professional development through Provincial Fire Fighter Certification;
- advancement opportunities, including rank advancement, apparatus driver, and instructor;
- a strong team and family-oriented environment;
- and a sense of accomplishment and giving back to the community.
"We are looking for committed volunteers to be a part of a dynamic team that protects the lives, well-being, and property of Huntsville and Lake of Bays residents," said Calleja.
Applications are open between December 1 and 31 by 4 p.m.
Interested individuals can attend an information session at Station 1 Huntsville at 1 Payne Drive at 7 p.m. on Wed., December 13.
The in-person information session will highlight what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter, training expectations, and the application process.
Click here to submit an application.