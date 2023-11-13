It's volunteer firefighter recruitment season in the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department.

In 2022, the Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to 810 dispatch calls.

"Volunteering as a firefighter is a great way to truly make a difference in your own life and the lives of others," said Deputy Fire Chief Paul Calleja. .

Perks to serving as a volunteer firefighter include:

an hourly wage and compensation;

the Volunteer Firefighter Tax Credit;

professional development through Provincial Fire Fighter Certification;

advancement opportunities, including rank advancement, apparatus driver, and instructor;

a strong team and family-oriented environment;

and a sense of accomplishment and giving back to the community.

"We are looking for committed volunteers to be a part of a dynamic team that protects the lives, well-being, and property of Huntsville and Lake of Bays residents," said Calleja.

Applications are open between December 1 and 31 by 4 p.m.

Interested individuals can attend an information session at Station 1 Huntsville at 1 Payne Drive at 7 p.m. on Wed., December 13.

The in-person information session will highlight what it takes to be a volunteer firefighter, training expectations, and the application process.

Click here to submit an application.