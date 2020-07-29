BARRIE, ONT. -- Three people in Simcoe County have tested positive for COVID-19, two in New Tecumseth and one in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The health unit reports 26 current cases with three people fighting the virus in the hospital.

The region has had a total of 655 lab-confirmed cases with 36 virus-related deaths.

Meanwhile, the province reported just 76 new cases today, its lowest single-day number since March 22.

Most regions in Ontario are now in Stage 3, Toronto and Peel will join the province's recovery plan on Friday.

Stage 3 allows larger groups of up to 50 people indoors and up to 100 outdoors.

Nearly all businesses and public spaces have also been authorized to reopen.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's top doc said that while cases are showing signs of flattening the curve, the virus is still out there, and precautions should still be followed.

He stressed the importance of handwashing, wearing a face mask, and keeping your distance from others outside your bubble as more businesses reopen and people head back to work.