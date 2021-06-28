BARRIE, ONT. -- All Simcoe Muskoka residents 18 and older are now eligible to book their second COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

The province accelerated doses to all Ontarians who have had their first mRNA vaccine.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit added new appointment availability at all its clinics between July 4 and July 31 for residents wanting to book appointments or reschedule for an earlier time.

Residents who received a Pfizer or Moderna shot for their first vaccine can get their second dose as early as 28 days later.

Those who got the AstraZeneca shot can opt for the same or get an mRNA shot for their second at least eight weeks later.

Complete details on booking a vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka are available here.

The province enters Step 2 of its Roadmap to Reopening on Wednesday, which permits indoor gatherings of up to five people and personal care services, like hair and nail salons, can reopen for the first time in months.