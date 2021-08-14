BARRIE, ONT. -- New barriers have been installed on Dunlop Street in Barrie as part of a new pilot project for the city's popular Open Air Dunlop Program.

Safeguard Perimeter Solutions is working alongside the City of Barrie and the downtown BIA for a temporary pilot project, adding what the company calls archers and meridian beam gates to the entrance and exit of Open Air Dunlop.

The barriers are meant to serve as an extra layer of protection from vehicles for the pedestrian-friendly event.

"This is designed for pedal error," says Robert McGraw of Safeguard Perimeter Solutions. "We've all been in a scenario where we've seen someone make a mistake with the gas pedal or brake pedal. That's why you commonly see bollards in front of storefronts. People come in to park, they mistake the pedal, and we're just protecting against scenarios like that."

Some of the guards being used are the same kind installed outside the US Capitol following an attack earlier this year.

Officials with the downtown BIA tell CTV News they are always looking for ways to increase safety and say this pilot project is one way to create the best environment possible.