New Tecumseth OPP task force seizes weapons and collects DNA

A task force was set up to reduce crime and take prohibited guns out of the community by the Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The OPP’s Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) locates and arrests people with outstanding warrants and ensures they are brought before the courts. The CRU is also responsible for completing court-issued DNA orders and conducting compliance checks.

Currently, there are several individuals in the area with outstanding warrants ranging from failing to attend court to serious violent crimes.

The CRU has been operating since March. Throughout the last five months, the unit has made 45 arrests and laid an additional 42 new charges on top of existing charges. It has also seized prohibited and restricted weapons and firearms.

When someone is convicted of an offence, they are ordered by the courts to provide a sample of bodily fluid to be stored in a national DNA data bank. Evidence collected at crime scenes can be compared to these known offenders, often assisting with positive outcomes to complex investigations.

The CRU ensures these samples are collected and entered into the databank.

Compliance checks are conducted when an individual is released from custody with conditions. Officers conduct random checks on these individuals to ensure compliance with these conditions. CRU has charged seven people due to non-compliance with their conditions.

CRU members recently assisted Timmins Police Service and South Porcupine OPP by locating and arresting a 17-year-old teen from New Tecumseth. The teenager was wanted on various warrants for multiple firearms offences and attempted murder. He was arrested and transported to the respective services.

If you have any outstanding warrants or DNA orders, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 to plan to turn yourself in. If you know someone who is breaching their conditions, you can contact the police, or you can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court, and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.