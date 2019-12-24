NEW TECUMSETH -- New Tecumseth town council has approved a $37 million 2020 Operating and Capital budget that will see property taxes increase by an average of 3.18 per cent.

That's an increase of about $70 per year for the average homeowner, based on the average property value of $428,273.

Council also improved a new separate annual Capital Levy dedicated to asset replacement. This will cost the average homeowner an additional $11 per year.

There are also approximately $40 million in capital works projects which include:

• Tottenham Transmission Main and Mill Street Reservoir improvements

• New Ground Wells

• Road Improvement Program

• New Fire Station 4

• Fire Station 2 & 4 response vehicles

• Collingwood WTP Upgrades

• Queen Street Watermain Upgrade (Tottenham)

• Drainage Master Plan

• Gravel Road Program

• Tottenham Treatment Plant aeration blower replacement

• Rotary Playground Structure Replacement (Riverdale Park)

• Development Application Tracking System

• All Wheels Skate Park

The town also approved a three per cent increase in water and wastewater rates that will come into effect on April 1. Information on the 2020 budget is available online.