New Tecumseth homeowners to see a 3.18 per cent property tax hike as council approves budget
NEW TECUMSETH -- New Tecumseth town council has approved a $37 million 2020 Operating and Capital budget that will see property taxes increase by an average of 3.18 per cent.
That's an increase of about $70 per year for the average homeowner, based on the average property value of $428,273.
Council also improved a new separate annual Capital Levy dedicated to asset replacement. This will cost the average homeowner an additional $11 per year.
There are also approximately $40 million in capital works projects which include:
• Tottenham Transmission Main and Mill Street Reservoir improvements
• New Ground Wells
• Road Improvement Program
• New Fire Station 4
• Fire Station 2 & 4 response vehicles
• Collingwood WTP Upgrades
• Queen Street Watermain Upgrade (Tottenham)
• Drainage Master Plan
• Gravel Road Program
• Tottenham Treatment Plant aeration blower replacement
• Rotary Playground Structure Replacement (Riverdale Park)
• Development Application Tracking System
• All Wheels Skate Park
The town also approved a three per cent increase in water and wastewater rates that will come into effect on April 1. Information on the 2020 budget is available online.