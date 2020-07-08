Advertisement
New Tecumseth family man uncovers $100K win on scratch ticket
Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020 2:32PM EDT
Manuel Migone, 71, of New Tecumseth, Ont., holds his OLG $100,000 cheque at the prize centre. (OLG)
BARRIE, ONT. -- "The thrill of winning is hard to explain," said 71-year-old Manuel Migone.
The New Tecumseth man celebrated winning $100,000 on a lottery scratch ticket immediately after buying it at Frank's Convenience on Holland Street in Bradford.
Migone is a retired contractor who said everything he and his wife do is for their three children and seven grandchildren.
"I feel good that I get to share this with the people I love. My daughters, my grandchildren – everyone is getting a cheque," he said.
The odds of winning with Instant Hot Card are one in 4.16. Each ticket costs $5 with a top prize of $100,000.