BARRIE, ONT. -- "The thrill of winning is hard to explain," said 71-year-old Manuel Migone.

The New Tecumseth man celebrated winning $100,000 on a lottery scratch ticket immediately after buying it at Frank's Convenience on Holland Street in Bradford.

Migone is a retired contractor who said everything he and his wife do is for their three children and seven grandchildren.

"I feel good that I get to share this with the people I love. My daughters, my grandchildren – everyone is getting a cheque," he said.

The odds of winning with Instant Hot Card are one in 4.16. Each ticket costs $5 with a top prize of $100,000.