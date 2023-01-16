New Tecumseth community centre evacuated due to gas line being struck

Alliston residents in the Briar Hill area were advised to be cautious after a gas line was struck, prompting emergency services to respond and take precautionary measures.

On Monday, shortly before 11 a.m., several roads were closed, including Ridge Way at CW Leach, Summerhill Drive at Ridge Way, and Ridge Way at Westmount.

Emergency services evacuated the Briar Hill Community Centre as a precaution.

The situation was resolved shortly after the noon hour, with New Tecumseth Fire Rescue noting Enbridge Gas isolated the line.

Residents were advised they could return home after being evacuated.

The road closures have since ended.