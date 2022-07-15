New Tec turns on the taps

Turning on the taps, even ceremoniously, never felt so good.

Town of New Tecumseth Council and staff gathered today for a special valve turning ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Tottenham Transmission Main (TTM) project which has been supplying water from Alliston/Beeton to Tottenham since June 1, 2022.

“It is an absolute pleasure to be here today, to officially turn the valve and celebrate the completion of this very important project that provides our residents of Tottenham with water from Georgian Bay,” said New Tecumseth Mayor Rick Milne.

The Town’s June 2022 Water Quality Report shows a reduction upwards of 50 per cent in Trihalomethane (THM) levels in Tottenham when compared to the May 2022 Water Quality Report.

The current THM Running Annual Average (RAA) has been reduced to 82.7 µg/l and is expected to continue to decrease as the transmission line is utilized.

Iron levels in the Tottenham Water System have also decreased by approximately 50 per cent since the TTM has come online.