BARRIE, ONT. -- A new stretch of Dunlop St E closes Monday for watermain replacement.

Starting at 7 a.m., Dunlop will be out of bounds between Poyntz St to Sampson St. Local traffic will be permitted to move along Dunlop from Mulcaster St to an area just west of Poyntz.

The shutdown is scheduled to last until August 21

Further west, revitalization work along Dunlop between Owen and Clapperton is expected to be completed this week.