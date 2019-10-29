A new spin on an old classic has many saying N-O!

The Alphabet Song has been revised in a way that is causing the internet to explode with rage.

The child's song has been around since the 19th century, and Dream English Kids, a producer of children's educational songs, decided it was time to update how kids learn their A-B-Cs.

The song, set to the tune of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, starts the way we all recognize. But when we get to the 'L-M-N-O-P' part, typically sang 'elemnopee,' the song slows, making each letter clear. It doesn't exactly roll off the tongue.

Oddly enough, this version was released seven years ago, but comedian and writer Noah Garfunkel recently posted it to Twitter, stirring up a social media storm. His caption reads, "They changed the ABC song to clarify the LMNOP part, and it is life ruining."

His post received 101 thousand likes and several responses.

this is disgusting and appalling and something must be done about it — Nicola Foti (@soundlyawake) October 26, 2019

The YouTube song has since garnered more than six-million views.

The original version of the Alphabet Song is sung the same way in several languages all over the world, begging the question, did it need a remix?