The province announced on Friday the addition of four new trains between Barrie and Toronto on weekends to take more people into cottage country this summer.

MPPs Doug Downey and Andrea Khanjin made the announcement from the Allandale Waterfront Station this morning that the two southbound trains and two northbound will roll out from June 28 to August 30.

Trains run from Union Station to Barrie at 11:40 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. and from Barrie to Toronto at 4:20 p.m. and 8:40 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

GO Transit has also partnered with Ontario Northland for the second year to provide bus service from Barrie up to parts of Muskoka.

Combined tickets can be purchased for those wanting to take the 4:20 p.m. train from Union Station to the Allandale station and transfer to the bus to continue to Gravenhurst, Bracebridge, Huntsville and North Bay.

To buy tickets, visit the Ontario Northland’s website.